The Killers, Mäneskin and more have joined the line-up for Mad Cool 2024

Mad Cool Festival has announced that The Killers will be headlining the Saturday night of the event.

The LA synth-rockers join an already stellar lineup that includes Dua Lipa, The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monáe, Pearl Jam, Michael Kiwanuka, Jessie Ware, The Breeders, and Bring Me The Horizon.

But the announcements don’t stop there. Italian rock band Mäneskin are slated to headline Friday’s lineup, while Tyla and Nia Archives are also joining the Saturday lineup. There’s also room for Sexxy Red, Lord Huron, 2MANYDJs and more.

The festival, which runs from 10th – 13th July, will also feature a the likes of Sea Girls, bar italia, Crawlers, Soccer Mommy, Swim School, Black Honey, Alvvays, Arlo Parks, Genesis Owusu and Picture Parlour.

Tickets for the 2024 Mad Cool Festival are on sale now.