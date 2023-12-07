The Killers have extended their summer 2024 UK tour

The Killers have added extra shows to their just-announced new headline tour.
The band will come to the UK in summer 2024, for a number of shows including four nights at The O2 in London. Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December.
The details are:
JUNE
12 DUBLIN, 3Arena (NEW)
14 DUBLIN, 3Arena
15 DUBLIN, 3Arena
18 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
19 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
21 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
22 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live (NEW)
25 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
26 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
27 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro (NEW)
JULY
04 LONDON, The O2
05 LONDON, The O2
07 LONDON, The O2
08 LONDON, The O2 (NEW)
The Killers are also about to release a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’, a 20-track collection to be released on 8th December.
“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”
Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads:
- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
- Mr. Brightside
- All These Things That I’ve Done
- Somebody Told Me
- When You Were Young
- Read My Mind
- Human
- Spaceman
- A Dustland Fairytale
- Runaways
- Be Still
- The Man
- Caution
- My Own Soul’s Warning
- Dying Breed
- Pressure Machine
- Quiet Town
- boy
- Your Side of Town
- Spirit