The Killers have extended their summer 2024 UK tour

The Killers have added extra shows to their just-announced new headline tour.

The band will come to the UK in summer 2024, for a number of shows including four nights at The O2 in London. Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December.

The details are:

JUNE

12 DUBLIN, 3Arena (NEW)

14 DUBLIN, 3Arena

15 DUBLIN, 3Arena

18 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

19 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

21 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

22 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live (NEW)

25 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

26 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

27 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro (NEW)

JULY

04 LONDON, The O2

05 LONDON, The O2

07 LONDON, The O2

08 LONDON, The O2 (NEW)

The Killers are also about to release a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’, a 20-track collection to be released on 8th December.

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads: