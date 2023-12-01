The Killers have announced a new UK tour for summer 2024

The band are also just about to release a new 'best of' collection.
Photo credit: Todd Weaver

The Killers have announced a new headline tour.

The band will come to the UK in summer 2024, for a number of shows including three nights at The O2 in London. Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December.

The details are:

JUNE
14 DUBLIN, 3Arena
15 DUBLIN, 3Arena
18 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
19 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
21 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
25 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
26 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

JULY
04 LONDON, The O2
05 LONDON, The O2
07 LONDON, The O2

The Killers are also about to release a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’, a 20-track collection to be released on 8th December.

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads:

  1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  2. Mr. Brightside
  3. All These Things That I’ve Done
  4. Somebody Told Me
  5. When You Were Young
  6. Read My Mind
  7. Human
  8. Spaceman
  9. A Dustland Fairytale
  10. Runaways
  11. Be Still
  12. The Man
  13. Caution
  14. My Own Soul’s Warning
  15. Dying Breed
  16. Pressure Machine
  17. Quiet Town
  18. boy
  19. Your Side of Town
  20. Spirit
