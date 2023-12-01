The Killers have announced a new UK tour for summer 2024

The Killers have announced a new headline tour.
The band will come to the UK in summer 2024, for a number of shows including three nights at The O2 in London. Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December.
The details are:
JUNE
14 DUBLIN, 3Arena
15 DUBLIN, 3Arena
18 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
19 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
21 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
25 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
26 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
JULY
04 LONDON, The O2
05 LONDON, The O2
07 LONDON, The O2
The Killers are also about to release a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’, a 20-track collection to be released on 8th December.
“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”
Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads:
- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
- Mr. Brightside
- All These Things That I’ve Done
- Somebody Told Me
- When You Were Young
- Read My Mind
- Human
- Spaceman
- A Dustland Fairytale
- Runaways
- Be Still
- The Man
- Caution
- My Own Soul’s Warning
- Dying Breed
- Pressure Machine
- Quiet Town
- boy
- Your Side of Town
- Spirit