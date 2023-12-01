The Killers have announced a new UK tour for summer 2024

The Killers have announced a new headline tour.

The band will come to the UK in summer 2024, for a number of shows including three nights at The O2 in London. Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December.

The details are:

JUNE

14 DUBLIN, 3Arena

15 DUBLIN, 3Arena

18 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

19 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

21 MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live

25 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

26 GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

JULY

04 LONDON, The O2

05 LONDON, The O2

07 LONDON, The O2

The Killers are also about to release a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’, a 20-track collection to be released on 8th December.

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads: