The Kills have added a Manchester show to their summer tour plans

Their new album 'God Games' is out now.
Photo Credit: Myles Hendrik

The Kills have extended their upcoming tour of Europe.

The summer dates are in support of their latest album ‘God Games’, with a new show at Manchester Albert Hall scheduled for 21st August.

The details are:

AUGUST
7 Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival
10 Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd for Solen
11 Hamburg, HH – Docks
13 Cologne, NRW – Carlswerk Victoria
15 Saint-Marlo, France – La Route du Rock Festival
16 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival
17 Penthalaz, Switzerland – Venoge Festival
18 Winterthur, Switzerland – Musikfestwochen
21 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
24 Saint-Cloud, France – Rock En Seine
25 Montpellier, France – Palmarosa Festival
27 Barcelona, Spain – Poble Espanyol
29 Madrid, Spain – Kalorama Madrid
30 Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Kalorama

