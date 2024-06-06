The Kills have added a Manchester show to their summer tour plans

The Kills have extended their upcoming tour of Europe.

The summer dates are in support of their latest album ‘God Games’, with a new show at Manchester Albert Hall scheduled for 21st August.

The details are:

AUGUST

7 Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival

10 Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd for Solen

11 Hamburg, HH – Docks

13 Cologne, NRW – Carlswerk Victoria

15 Saint-Marlo, France – La Route du Rock Festival

16 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

17 Penthalaz, Switzerland – Venoge Festival

18 Winterthur, Switzerland – Musikfestwochen

21 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

24 Saint-Cloud, France – Rock En Seine

25 Montpellier, France – Palmarosa Festival

27 Barcelona, Spain – Poble Espanyol

29 Madrid, Spain – Kalorama Madrid

30 Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Kalorama