The Kills have announced a new tour of the UK and Europe.

The dates are in support of their just-released new album ‘God Games’, which came out a few weeks ago via Domino. The run will kick off in London on 1st May, before visiting Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin and Warsaw.

The details are:

MAY

1 London, England – Troxy

3 Paris, France – L’Olympia

4 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

5 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

8 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola