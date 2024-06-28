The Knocks and Dolores Forever have teamed up for a new single, ‘LOVER’

The Knocks and Dolores Forever (pictured) have teamed up for a new single, ‘LOVER’.

It arrives ahead of the latter’s debut album ‘It’s Nothing’, which will arrive on 20th September featuring latest single ‘Go Fast Go Slow’, as well as recent drops ‘Someday Best’ and ‘Why Are You Not Scared Yet?’.

Dolores Forever explain: “Lover is really an expression of confidence, for when you’re done crying on the dancefloor and just want to have a great time. We wanted it to sound as if Fleetwood Mac and glitter had a baby, and The Knocks really brought that. We’re so excited to be releasing this song together – hope it’s a soundtrack to someone’s summer of fun.“

The Knocks add: “We are fans of Dolores Forever and have loved their vibe for a while now. As with lots of The Knocks collaborations, we try to bring alternative-leaning artists into a different space and we were thrilled that they were down to experiment with us. We are so happy with how the song turned out and think it’s the perfect blend of both of our sounds. We hope the warm, retro feel is the soundtrack to all of our fans’ summers.”

Check out the new single below.