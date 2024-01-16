The Last Dinner Party, Baby Queen and CMAT are among the acts playing BRITs Week 24 for War Child

The BRIT Awards will take place on 2nd March.
Photo Credit: Cal McIntyre

The Last Dinner Party, Baby Queen and CMAT are among the acts playing BRITs Week 24 for War Child.

The annual event series will also host gigs from Aitch, Keane, Pendulum, You Me At Six, Ash, Cian Ducrot, Sleaford Mods and Venbee this February and March.

BRITs Week for War Child will take place around The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March. The details are as follows:

FEBRUARY
19 Cian Ducrot – Union Chapel, London
19 You Me At Six – Concorde 2, Brighton
20 Keane – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
21 Ash – The 100 Club, London
21 Baby Queen – Lafayette, London
21 Aitch – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
23 Pendulum – HERE at Outernet, London
28 Sleaford Mods – Scala, London

MARCH
1 CMAT – Bush Hall, London
1 Venbee – Omeara, London
4 The Last Dinner Party – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Visit britsweek.warchild.org.uk to enter a prize draw to win tickets. There will also be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale.

