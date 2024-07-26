The Last Dinner Party have covered Blondie’s ‘Call Me’ for triple j’s Like A Version

The Last Dinner Party have performed a cover of Blondie’s ‘Call Me’ for triple j’s Like A Version series.

The band’s rendition of the Blondie classic sees them reimagine the punk-rock staple through their signature indie lens. The cover was broadcast on the Australian radio station as part of their regular segment featuring artists performing their own interpretations of popular songs.

Speaking about their song choice, lead singer Abigail Morris and bassist Georgia Davies reveal a personal connection to the track. Morris explains, “We would destroy it at house parties and clear the room. This is us trying to reclaim all those years and do it well.”

The cover’s release follows The Last Dinner Party’s recent inclusion on the shortlist for the 2024 Mercury Prize; the winner of the prestigious award will be announced in September.