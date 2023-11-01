The Last Dinner Party have announced their debut album with new single, ‘On Your Side’

The Last Dinner Party have announced their debut album.

Produced by James Ford, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ will be released on 2nd February via Island Records. The record features their early singles ‘Nothing Matters’, ‘Sinner’ and ‘My Lady Of Mercy’, as well as new drop ‘On Your Side’.

The band say of the full-length: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.

“It is our greatest honour and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live with Hozier this year, and then headlining The Roundhouse in London on 1st February.