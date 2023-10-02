The Last Dinner Party have announced a new show at London’s Roundhouse

The Last Dinner Party have announced a new UK show.

The band will perform at London’s Roundhouse early next year, following on from their imminent tour with fellow up-and-comers Picture Parlour, which sees them head out from 8th October, and includes two nights at London’s Earth.

They’ll play:

OCTOBER

08 BLACKPOOL CENTRAL LIBRARY (matinee show without Picture Parlour)

09 GLASGOW KING TUT’S

10 NEWCASTLE THE CLUNY

12 MANCHESTER ACADEMY2

14 LEEDS LIVE AT LEEDS

15 HULL THE WELLY

17 LONDON EARTH

18 LONDON EARTH

19 CAMBRIDGE PORTLAND ARMS

21 CARDIFF SWN FESTIVAL

22 BRISTOL FLEECE

FEBRUARY

01 LONDON ROUNDHOUSE