The Last Dinner Party have announced a new show at London’s Roundhouse

The Last Dinner Party have announced a new UK show.
The band will perform at London’s Roundhouse early next year, following on from their imminent tour with fellow up-and-comers Picture Parlour, which sees them head out from 8th October, and includes two nights at London’s Earth.
They’ll play:
OCTOBER
08 BLACKPOOL CENTRAL LIBRARY (matinee show without Picture Parlour)
09 GLASGOW KING TUT’S
10 NEWCASTLE THE CLUNY
12 MANCHESTER ACADEMY2
14 LEEDS LIVE AT LEEDS
15 HULL THE WELLY
17 LONDON EARTH
18 LONDON EARTH
19 CAMBRIDGE PORTLAND ARMS
21 CARDIFF SWN FESTIVAL
22 BRISTOL FLEECE
FEBRUARY
01 LONDON ROUNDHOUSE