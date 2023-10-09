The Last Dinner Party are going darkly dramatic with their huge new single, ‘My Lady of Mercy’

The Last Dinner Party have shared a new single, ‘My Lady of Mercy’.

The third track to arrive from the much-hyped quintet, it follows up on their previous acclaimed singles ‘Sinner’ and ‘Nothing Matters’.

Produced alongside James Ford, the track is already a live favourite for the band. Speaking about the song, they explain: “’My Lady of Mercy’ is about being a girl. A girl looking up at a painting of Joan of Arc for the first time and thinking that she looks so brave and so beautiful that she wants to kiss her. And maybe she also wants to kiss the girl who stands next to her in the school choir.

“We are expanding the world of The Last Dinner Party to encompass a darker, heavier atmosphere. The lyrics explore the anguish of a teenage crush that can only be described through the bloody, carnal language of religious experience, as the soundworld takes cues from Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey and Roxy Music.”

So there we go.

The band are currently on a UK run that continues tonight (9th October) in Glasgow. They’ve also recently announced a huge show at London Roundhouse on 1st February 2024.

You can check out ‘My Lady of Mercy’ below.