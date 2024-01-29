The Last Dinner Party have announced a lengthy UK headline tour for autumn

The Last Dinner Party have announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, which will be released on 2nd February via Island Records. The record features their early singles ‘Nothing Matters’, ‘Sinner’, ‘My Lady Of Mercy’ and more.

The band say of the full-length: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.

“It is our greatest honour and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”

The dates read:

SEPTEMBER

23 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24 O2 Academy, Leeds

25 Octagon Centre, Sheffield

27 The LCR, UEA, Norwich

28 The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29 Tramshed, Cardiff

OCTOBER

1 O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 Rock City, Nottingham

4 O2 Academy, Bristol

5 O2 Guildhall, Southampton

7 3Olympia, Dublin

10 O2 Academy, Glasgow

11 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

12 Mountford Hall, Liverpool

14 Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16 Eventim Apollo, London