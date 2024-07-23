The Last Dinner Party have released a glam new video for ‘The Feminine Urge’

The Last Dinner Party have released a new video for ‘The Feminine Urge’.

It’s a highlight from the band’s debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstacy’, released earlier this year, and – completely coincidentally – arrives just ahead of Mercury Prize revealing the nominations for 2024.

The band have not long announced a new European tour. The 13-date trek will begin on 28th October in Paris and will include stops in various cities such as Brussels, Amsterdam, Cologne, Lyon, Munich, Berlin, and more. The tour will conclude on 16th November in Luxembourg.

The tour will follow the band’s long-since sold-out UK tour throughout September and October, as well as sets at Reading & Leeds.