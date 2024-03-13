The Lemon Twigs’ new single was inspired by Brian “feeling a strong sense of unreality in my kitchen” – check out ‘A Dream Is All We Know’

The duo are gearing up to release a new album.

The Lemon Twigs have unveiled a brand new single, ‘A Dream Is All We Know’.

It’s a track from Brian and Michael D’Addario‘s upcoming new album of the same name, set for release on 3rd May via Captured Tracks following their 2023 LP ‘Everything Harmony’.

Brian says of writing the track: “This song is about impermanence and the dreamlike nature of our day to day lives. It was written when I was feeling a strong sense of unreality in my kitchen. Unfortunately, “Unreality In My Kitchen” didn’t have much of a ring to it so we had to go with “A Dream Is All I Know” as the title.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dua Lipa is looking to the positives with her just announced third album, 'Radical Optimism'
Music News
WILLOW explores light and dark with her new single, 'symptom of life'
Features
Waxahatchee: "I spend so much time thinking about how different I am that I don't ever really think about how I'm the same"
READ MORE