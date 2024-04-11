The Lemon Twigs have dropped an upbeat new single, ‘How Can I Love Her More?’

The Lemon Twigs have unveiled a brand new single, ‘How Can I Love Her More?’.

It’s a track from Brian and Michael D’Addario‘s upcoming new album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’, set for release on 3rd May via Captured Tracks following their 2023 LP ‘Everything Harmony’.

The duo explain: “With “How Can I Love Her More?” we tried to bridge the gap between professional Brill Building writing and the more off-the-wall writing style of the post-Sgt Pepper psychedelic scene. There are a lot of musical ideas but it’s still a catchy pop song. We’re very excited for people to hear it!”

Check it out below.