The Libertines have announced an intimate club tour for 2024.

Following last month’s announcement of their new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, set for release in March 2024 and featuring the single ‘Run Run Run’, the band are gearing up for their Albionay Tour. Kicking off in Stockton, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, and Derby in January, it will then head to Falmouth, Southampton, Stoke, Leeds, and Glasgow in February.

Tickets for the dates will be available from Tuesday, 14th November, at 10:30am. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to pre-order a hand-numbered, limited edition CD of the new album along with a concert ticket through the band’s official store.

The band shared their enthusiasm for the tour, stating that they’re “excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowd’s eyes.”

The Libertines’ tour dates for 2024 are as follows:

JANUARY

23 – Stockton, ARC

24 – Liverpool, Cavern Club

25 – Milton Keynes, MK11

27 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

28 – Derby, Hairy Dog

FEBRUARY

11 – Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

12 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

14 – Stoke, Underground

15 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

16 – Glasgow, Oran Mor