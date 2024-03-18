The Libertines have extended their upcoming UK and Ireland tour

The Libertines have added a few new shows to their upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The dates are in support of their new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. Set for release on 15th March (originally 8th March), it’s already been teased by their singles ‘Shiver’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’, ‘Run, Run, Run’ and ‘Oh Shit’.

The tour will kick off on 23rd September in Dublin, and includes three nights at The Roundhouse in London. The Libertines will also headline On The Beach Festival in Brighton on 28th July.

The tour will now visit:

SEPTEMBER

23 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

24 Belfast The Telegraph Building

OCTOBER

3 Birmingham O2 Academy

4 Norwich UEA

5 Cambridge The Corn Exchange

7 Cardiff Great Hall

8 Bristol O2 Academy

17 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

18 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

19 Liverpool Mountford Hall

21 Nottingham Rock City

22 Leeds O2 Academy

30 London Roundhouse

31 London Roundhouse

NOVEMBER

1 London Roundhouse

4 Sheffield The Octagon

5 Newcastle NX

7 Manchester Albert Hall

8 Manchester Albert Hall

9 Manchester Albert Hall

17 Lincoln Engine Shed – NEW

18 Stockton Globe – NEW

20 Bath Forum – NEW

21 Bournemouth O2 Academy – NEW