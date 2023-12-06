The Libertines have shared another cut from their upcoming album – check out new single ‘Night Of The Hunter’

The Libertines have released a new single, ‘Night Of The Hunter’.

It’s a cut from their just-announced new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. Set for release on 8th March, it’s already been teased by their single ‘Run, Run, Run’, and will see the band play a couple of intimate shows at the Lido in Margate on 9th and 10th December.

Peter and Carl say of the new track:

Peter: “We got the title from Charles Laughton’s directorial debut Night Of The Hunter starring Robert Mitchum as a preacher with ‘LOVE’ and ‘HATE’ tattooed on his knuckles. The song’s about not staying ahead of the law. This fella doesn’t really know why his mate’s dead, but he’s got a feeling his mate had it coming to him. He fucked with the wrong people, and he stole something he shouldn’t have, and he got stabbed. So, he’s angry and hurt and he has to go and get revenge, so he does and that’s it for him, basically. Once he has stabbed the lad who stabbed his mate, that’s it for him. He lashed out in revenge and he knows they’re coming to get him and he’s not even going to try and run because he knows he’ll just be running forever.

Carl: “I started writing a riff and it ended up sounding a bit like Swan Lake, and everyone went, ‘Yeah!’ Then we got Peter’s theremin player in which took about a day to get in tune, then he played that sequence and it worked beautifully. The idea of getting carted off for ten years is horrendous… the condemned man dies 1000 times.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Run, Run, Run

Mustang

Have A Friend

Merry Old England

Man With The Melody

Oh Shit

Night Of The Hunter

Baron’s Claw

Shiver

Be Young

Songs They Never Play On The Radio