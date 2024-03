The Libertines have released a new single, ‘Oh Shit’.

It’s a cut from their just-announced new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. Set for release on 5th April, it’s already been teased by their singles ‘Shiver’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’ and ‘Run, Run, Run’.

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Run, Run, Run

Mustang

Have A Friend

Merry Old England

Man With The Melody

Oh Shit

Night Of The Hunter

Baron’s Claw

Shiver

Be Young

Songs They Never Play On The Radio