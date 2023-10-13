The Libertines have announced their new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ – check out new single ‘Run, Run, Run’

The Libertines have announced a new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’.

Set for release on 8th March, the news arrives alongside their single ‘Run, Run, Run’ and ahead of a couple of intimate shows at the Lido in Margate on 9th and 10th December.

Carl Barat says of the new track: “It’s about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s ‘Post Office’. The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past.”

Of the album, he adds: “Our first record was born out of panic, and disbelief that we were actually allowed to be in a studio; the second was born of total strife and misery; the third was born of complexity; this one feels like we were all actually in the same place, at the same speed, and we really connected.”

Pete Doherty continues: “We’re over the moon, and the ball is in the back of the net… and I’m chuffed for the lads! I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the set list, because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Run, Run, Run

Mustang

Have A Friend

Merry Old England

Man With The Melody

Oh Shit

Night Of The Hunter

Baron’s Claw

Shiver

Be Young

Songs They Never Play On The Radio