The Libertines have shared another cut from their upcoming album – check out new single ‘Shiver’

The Libertines have released a new single, ‘Shiver’.

It’s a cut from their just-announced new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. Set for release on 8th March, it’s already been teased by their singles ‘Night Of ThenHunter’ and ‘Run, Run, Run’.

Carl says of the track: “Peter had a song and I had a song and we mashed them up and did it collaboratively.”

Peter adds: “I would probably find it difficult to work out who did what because we were both there the whole time through its creation. It should really be called ‘The Last Dream Of Every Dying Soldier’, but everyone liked the title ‘Shiver’.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Run, Run, Run

Mustang

Have A Friend

Merry Old England

Man With The Melody

Oh Shit

Night Of The Hunter

Baron’s Claw

Shiver

Be Young

Songs They Never Play On The Radio