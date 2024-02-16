The Libertines have announced a new UK and Ireland tour for autumn

The Libertines have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.

The dates are in support of their new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. Set for release on 15th March (originally 8th March), it’s already been teased by their singles ‘Shiver’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’ and ‘Run, Run, Run’.

The tour will kick off on 23rd September in Dublin, and includes two nights at The Roundhouse in London. The Libertines will also headline On The Beach Festival in Brighton on 28th July.

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER

23 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

24 Belfast The Telegraph Building

OCTOBER

3 Birmingham O2 Academy

4 Norwich UEA

5 Cambridge The Corn Exchange

7 Cardiff Great Hall

8 Bristol O2 Academy

18 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

19 Liverpool Mountford Hall

21 Nottingham Rock City

22 Leeds O2 Academy

30 London Roundhouse

31 London Roundhouse

NOVEMBER

4 Sheffield The Octagon

5 Newcastle NX

7 Manchester Albert Hall