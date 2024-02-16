The Libertines have announced a new UK and Ireland tour for autumn

The band's new album is coming in March.
Photo Credit: Ed Cooke

The Libertines have announced a new UK and Ireland tour.

The dates are in support of their new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’. Set for release on 15th March (originally 8th March), it’s already been teased by their singles ‘Shiver’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’ and ‘Run, Run, Run’.

The tour will kick off on 23rd September in Dublin, and includes two nights at The Roundhouse in London. The Libertines will also headline On The Beach Festival in Brighton on 28th July.

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER
23 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre
24 Belfast The Telegraph Building

OCTOBER
3 Birmingham O2 Academy
4 Norwich UEA
5 Cambridge The Corn Exchange
7 Cardiff Great Hall
8 Bristol O2 Academy
18 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
19 Liverpool Mountford Hall
21 Nottingham Rock City
22 Leeds O2 Academy
30 London Roundhouse
31 London Roundhouse

NOVEMBER
4 Sheffield The Octagon
5 Newcastle NX
7 Manchester Albert Hall

