The Magic Gang will say farewell with a final UK tour this May

Long-time Dork faves and indie legends The Magic Gang have announced they’re to call it a day.

The band will go their separate ways after more than a decade together, having released two albums – their self-titled debut and follow-up ‘The Death of the Party’.

The band’s Jack Kaye reflects: “This band started in 2013 in a bedroom in Kris’ parents’ house. I remember it was a sweltering hot day and me, Kris and Paeris were arguing over band names. Kris wanted to start a band with around ten members, playing an array of percussive instruments and acoustic guitars. With this in mind, we settled on The Magic Gang and Paeris wrote it on the front of a kick drum to make it official.

We recorded our first song ‘Bruises’ in our shared house in Brighton. Gus happened to be home at the time and was drafted in to play bass. There was something truly magical about that recording; a lightning-in-a-bottle moment you take for granted when you first start a band.

A decade on (and some time after our most recent gig), it’s clear to see how incredible the journey has been. We’ve travelled the world and have had the opportunity to share our music with anyone who cared to listen (and some who didn’t). We dedicated everything to the band and I’m so glad we did, because we got the world in return.

For now, we’ve decided to call time on The Magic Gang. This band has always been a sum of its parts – four songwriters working in collaboration and doing our best to honour each other’s ideas. The most natural thing now is for everyone in the band to spend some time exploring their own creative pursuits.

You’ll be hearing a lot more from all of us but for now, as The Magic Gang, we’d like to thank everyone who’s supported us over the years by playing a handful of extended shows. We’ll be playing a lot of songs we’ve not performed in years and covering everything from Bruises right up to now.

Thank you and good night x”

They’ll go out with a trio of dates this May in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

MAY

21 Glasgow, St. Lukes

22 Manchester, New Century Hall

23 London, Electric Ballroom