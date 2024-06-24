The Mary Wallopers have announced their biggest UK tour to date for 2025

The Mary Wallopers have announced their biggest UK tour to date for early Spring 2025, alongside the release of their new three-track EP ‘Home Boys Home’.

The band will kick off the extensive run of shows at Brighton Dome on March 6, before making stops in cities such as Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, and more throughout the month. The tour is set to conclude with a performance at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 28.

‘Home Boys Home’ arrives ahead of the band’s packed summer festival schedule, which includes appearances at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, TRNSMT, and Latitude.

ATTENTION HOOERS

We’re excited to announce our biggest UK Tour yet! Tickets on sale Friday 9.30am, it’s gonna be fuckin deadly 💋 xoxo



Sign up now for access to Wednesday’s pre-sale: https://t.co/75FPv0RLBp pic.twitter.com/BsaNER2STG — The Mary Wallopers 🐖 (@marywallopers) June 24, 2024

Tickets for The Mary Wallopers’ 2025 UK tour will be available for purchase starting this Friday, June 28, at 9:30am BST. Fans can also sign up for a pre-sale to gain early access to tickets from 9:30am BST on Wednesday, June 26.

The dates in full read:

MARCH

6 Brighton Dome

7 Bristol O2 Academy

8 Birmingham O2 Academy

10 Aberdeen Music Hall

13 Edinburgh O2 Academy

14 Manchester O2 Apollo

16 Leeds O2 Academy

17 Newcastle O2 City Hall

19 Cambridge Corn Exchange

20 Sheffield Octagon Centre

21 Cardiff University

22 Nottingham Rock City

24 Bournemouth O2 Academy

25 Oxford O2 Academy

28 London O2 Brixton Academy