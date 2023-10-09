DORK RADIO

The Mysterines are the special guests for this week’s Down With Boring

As they play one of this week's War Child UK Day of the Girl shows, we'll be catching up with the northern indie trailblazers.

The Mysterines are the special guests on tonight’s (Monday 9th October) edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show, Down With Boring.

As they play one of this week’s War Child UK Day of the Girl shows – which we’ll be all across as media partner, ‘FYI’ – we’ll be catching up with the northern indie trailblazers. Elsewhere, we’re going deep on Paramore‘s collab-tastic new sort-of-remix-sort-of-rework album ‘Re: This Is Why’, plus new music from some of the most exciting new acts around, including Mary In The Junkyard, Lovejoy and UNIVERSITY.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm BST. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple PodcastsSpotifyaCast and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm BST on Dork Radio.

