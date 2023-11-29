The Mysterines have shared a Jordan Nocturne remix of new album teaser track, ‘Begin Again’

The Mysterines have shared a new Jordan Nocturne remix of their recent-ish single, ‘Begin Again’.

The original track received its first play from Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 when it dropped back in May, marking the first single to be taken from the band’s next album – the follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Reeling’.

Lia Metcalfe says: “Written during a full moon in a barn in the West Country, ‘Begin Again’ felt like finding a key to the spirit realm the evening it arrived. It felt like I was embarking on a surreal journey of self dissolution; think of the first verse as a set of instructions, and see how far reality stretches.”

Of the remix, she adds: “We thought it would be a great idea to get a remix of ‘Begin Again’. The song was released as the start of a new conception of the band and a few months after it came out, Jordan felt like the perfect person to give it extra life and a new direction. We love what he’s done with the remix.”

Check it out below.