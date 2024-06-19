The Mysterines reflect on loneliness with their new single, ‘The Last Dance’

The Mysterines have released a new single, ‘The Last Dance’.

The track is the latest cut from their upcoming album, ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’. The follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Reeling’, it’s due on 21st June via Fiction Records and has already been teased by new singles ‘Stray’ and ‘Sink Ya Teeth’.

Vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe says: “I suppose it’s an analogy for what loneliness can do to you. Once you’ve exhausted all the dark alleyways of drugs and alcohol, you end up reaching for something to connect to that isn’t real.”

Check out the new single below, and catch them on tour at the following:

OCTOBER

18 Whelan’s, Dublin

19 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

20 Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

22 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

23 Thekla, Bristol

24 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

26 Olympia, Liverpool

The album’s tracklisting reads:

1. The Last Dance

2. Stray

3. Another Another Another

4. Tired Animal

5. Jesse You’re A Superstar

6. Hawkmoon

7. Sink Ya Teeth

8. Junkyard Angel

9. Goodbye Sunshine

10. Inside A Matchbox

11. So Long

12. Afraid of Tomorrows