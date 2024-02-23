The Mysterines have announced a new headline tour for October

The Mysterines have announced a new headline tour.

The news follows the announcement of their new album, ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’. The follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Reeling’, it’s due on 7th June via Fiction Records and teased by new single ‘Stray’.

Vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe says: “’Stray’ focuses on the aimless and untamed nature of the polarities of behaviour that we experience when dealing with suffering. Whether it’s guilt, paranoia or unexplained feelings of grandiosity. Often when the hands of loneliness have a firm grip over one’s eyes it can turn dangers into open doors inviting you in. We find a certain point of no return and we’re often led astray.”

Check out the new single below; the tour will visit:

OCTOBER

18 Whelan’s, Dublin

19 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

20 Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

22 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

23 Thekla, Bristol

24 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

26 Olympia, Liverpool

The album’s tracklisting reads:

1. The Last Dance

2. Stray

3. Another Another Another

4. Tired Animal

5. Jesse You’re A Superstar

6. Hawkmoon

7. Sink Ya Teeth

8. Junkyard Angel

9. Goodbye Sunshine

10. Inside A Matchbox

11. So Long

12. Afraid of Tomorrows