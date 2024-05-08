The Mysterines have released a video for their new single ‘Sink Ya Teeth’

The Mysterines have released a new video for ‘Sink Ya Teeth’.

The track is the latest cut from their upcoming album, ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’. The follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Reeling’, it’s due on 7th June via Fiction Records and has already been teased by new single ‘Stray’.

Vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe says: “Sink Ya Teeth is a testament to the brutality of real love. Written during a time where the boundaries of pain and passion were warped amidst the chaos of addiction and desire.”

Check out the new single below, and catch them on tour at the following:

OCTOBER

18 Whelan’s, Dublin

19 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

20 Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

22 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

23 Thekla, Bristol

24 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

26 Olympia, Liverpool

The album’s tracklisting reads:

1. The Last Dance

2. Stray

3. Another Another Another

4. Tired Animal

5. Jesse You’re A Superstar

6. Hawkmoon

7. Sink Ya Teeth

8. Junkyard Angel

9. Goodbye Sunshine

10. Inside A Matchbox

11. So Long

12. Afraid of Tomorrows