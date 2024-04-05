The Naked and Famous’ Thomas Powers has announced his debut solo album, ‘A Tyrant Crying In Private’

Former The Naked and Famous co-founder Thomas Powers has unveiled details of his forthcoming debut solo album, ‘A Tyrant Crying In Private’, due for release on 17th May.

Powers describes the sound of A Tyrant Crying In Private as “unapologetically me,” encompassing alternative, electronic and neo-classical influences. The album features collaborations with a range of acclaimed artists including Julien Baker, Chelsea Jade and Now, Now.

Lead single ‘Permanent Holiday’, featuring Now, Now, is available to stream now. Described by Powers as “a reflection on a decade of my life, seen through the lens of a cherished friendship,” the track serves as a sequel to the previously released ‘Best For You’.

Speaking about the album, Powers explains: “Bits and pieces of this record had been sitting around in my archives for as long as I’ve been working on The Naked And Famous… When I finished the demo for Li, I knew I’d found my center – my sound.”

You can check out ‘Permanent Holiday’ below.