The record features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash.
The National have released a surprise new album.

‘Laugh Track’ was only revealed over the weekend, with details shared at their homecoming festival in Cincinnati. The 12-song release is a companion to and features material originally started in the same sessions as recent album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash.

It also features Bon Iver collab ‘Weird Goodbyes’, which was released as a standalone track in August 2022. “It felt like the story had already been told. It was its own thing,” Aaron Dessner explains. “But it also felt related to what we were doing. That was part of the logic for making another record — let’s give ‘Weird Goodbyes’ its own home.”

Check out the new album below, and catch the band on tour in the UK later this month.

