The National expand their 2024 tour with a special performance at Cardiff Castle

The National have expanded their upcoming summer tour of the UK and Ireland to include a new show at Cardiff Castle on 3rd July, 2024.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will join the band as support for the new date, which is on sale now.

In addition to their own shows, The National are scheduled to appear on several major festival bills this year, including the Other Stage at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Øya Festival, All Together Now Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival. Following their summer tour, the band will join forces with The War On Drugs for a joint tour across the US in the autumn.

In other news, The National are set to participate in the forthcoming Talking Heads tribute album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’, curated by A24 Music. This tribute already features covers from artists like Paramore, Teezo Touchdown, Lorde, and Girl In Red.

The National’s detailed tour dates for summer 2024 read:

JUNE

2 Carroponte, Milan, Italy

3 Caves of the Auditorium Park Della Musica, Rome, Italy

5 Zenith de Paris, Paris, France*

21 Hurricane Festival, Scheeßel, Germany

22 Southside Festival, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

24 Inmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia

25 Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria+

27 Kunst!rasen, Bonn, Germany+

28 Live is Live Middenvijver, Antwerp, Belgium

JULY

2 Eden Project, Cornwall, UK*

3 Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, UK^

4 Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, UK*

5 Crystal Palace Park, London, UK*^>

11 Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, UK+

AUGUST

6 Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

(* With support from This Is The Kit, + With support from Bess Atwell, ^ With support from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, > With support from Kevin Morby)