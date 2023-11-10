The National are going to play next year’s Eden Sessions

The National have been confirmed for next year’s Eden Sessions.

They’ll perform the event on 2nd July 2024, joining a line-up that already features Fatboy Slim (15th June), Suede and Manic Street Preachers (29th June) and JLS (13th July).

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, comments: “The National are one of the finest indie rock bands of the last two decades and are rightly seen as legends, influencing artists across a range of genres.

“With two incredible albums released this year alone, The National have shown that they are a vital force in contemporary alternative music and we can’t wait to see them play in our breath-taking and unique venue.”

The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement of a new London show, which will see The National perform at London’s Crystal Palace Park on 5th July 2024 joined by special guests Unknown Mortal Orchestra as well as Kevin Morby and This Is The Kit.

It also follows the recent release of their surprise album ‘Laugh Track’, which features material originally started in the same sessions as recent album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash.