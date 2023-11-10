The National have announced a huge summer show at London’s Crystal Palace Park

The National have announced a new London event.

The news follows the recent release of their surprise album ‘Laugh Track’, which features material originally started in the same sessions as recent album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash.

They’ll perform at London’s Crystal Palace Park on 5th July 2024, joined by special guests Unknown Mortal Orchestra as well as Kevin Morby and This Is The Kit.

The National comment: “We’re excited to be returning to London next summer, a city we’ve always loved. Crystal Palace is a new neighbourhood to us, although not to the football fans in the band.”

Find more details on the poster below.