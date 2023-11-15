The National have released video for the title-track from their recent surprise album, ‘Laugh Track’

The National have released a new video directed by Bernard Derriman (Bob’s Burgers).

A collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Laugh Track’ is the title-track from their their latest album, which is companion to and features material originally started in the same sessions as previous album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’.

“Her voice is the soft edge of the song,” says Matt Berninger of their work together. “It takes some of the snarky, sarcastic bitterness out of it and makes it sweet and gentle.”

Check it out below.