The National have released video for the title-track from their recent surprise album, ‘Laugh Track’

Feat. Phoebe Bridgers.
Photo Credit: Graham MacIndoe

The National have released a new video directed by Bernard Derriman (Bob’s Burgers).

A collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Laugh Track’ is the title-track from their their latest album, which is companion to and features material originally started in the same sessions as previous album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’.

“Her voice is the soft edge of the song,” says Matt Berninger of their work together. “It takes some of the snarky, sarcastic bitterness out of it and makes it sweet and gentle.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Mura Masa has released a new video for his latest single, 'Rise'
Features
Lonely The Brave: "We're trying to push ourselves out of our usual lane"
Features
Vote now in the Dork Readers' Poll 2023!
READ MORE