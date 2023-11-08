The Rhythm Method have announced their second album, ‘Peachy’.

The news follows on from their 2019 debut album, ‘How Would You Know I Was Lonely?’, and the London duo’s – Joey Bradbury and Rowan Martin – recent team up with Whenyoung’s Aoife Power for single ‘Please Don’t Die’.

Produced by Bill Ryder-Jones, the record will be released on 8th March via Moshi Moshi Records, and is also teased by another new single – ‘Have A Go Heroes’.

They say of the track: “After a gig in Hull in 2018, Rowan had a psychotic episode. Bad luck. He continued (against all medical advice) with a full UK tour. ‘Have A Go Heroes’ is the result of that. It’s a collage of the British regional landscape: service stations, lonely hills, euphoric and murderous thoughts all in one.”

