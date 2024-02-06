The Rhythm Method have released ‘Dean Martin’ from their upcoming second album, ‘Peachy’

The Rhythm Method have released a new single, ‘Dean Martin’.

The track is from their recently-announced second album, ‘Peachy’. The follow-up to 2019 debut ‘How Would You Know I Was Lonely?’, the London duo’s – Joey Bradbury and Rowan Martin – new record will arrive on 8th March.

On new single, the duo say: “Talking about the tour life, nighttime on the great British high street. A night out in a place you don’t really know, following last orders all the way to the casino. In every UK karaoke pub there’s always a bloke who gets up and sings some random country caper song you’ve never heard before. This is our attempt. Bill Ryder-Jones plays the slide guitar. Ennio Morricone played nothing. Yee-haw.”

Check it out below.