The Rhythm Method have teamed up with Whenyoung’s Aoife Power for their new single, ‘Please Don’t Die’

The Rhythm Method have released a new single, ‘Please Don’t Die’.

The track follows on from their 2019 debut album, ‘How Would You Know I Was Lonely?’, and sees the London duo – Joey Bradbury and Rowan Martin – team up with Whenyoung’s Aoife Power.

“It’s a reflection of the wide and sombre expanses we encountered travelling through Britain,” the band explain. “It’s about loss, the potential of loss and suicidal ideation: a dark song beautified by an incredible vocal performance from Aoife Power.”

Check it out below.