The Rills are back with a new single, ‘Bones’: “Everything that we were had to die”

The Rills are back with a brand new single.

‘Bones’ appropriately arrives just in time for Halloween, and marks a new direction for the Lincoln trio.

“The Rills are dead! Long live The Rills,” frontman Mitch Spencer says of the track. “Everything that we were had to die. We were more like influencers than artists for a time. We blew up online so quickly that it seemed natural to be these characters, but we were never quite being ourselves, it was a chokehold. With Bones we’ve stripped it all back to the bare bones, building something new on the old foundations. We’re trying things we were afraid to do and writing our best tunes to boot.”

He adds: “Working with Dave McCracken has been eye opening. He’s taken us to a new level. We’ve been free to create in a really fun way & that happens in a comfortable environment, there isn’t a right or wrong way to create. Lots of happy accidents are happening & our best work is coming as a result.”

