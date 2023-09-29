The Rolling Stones have released a new single featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder – check out ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

The band's new album comes out later this year.
Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

The Rolling Stones have released a new single featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ is a cut from their upcoming album ‘Hackney Diamonds’, set to be released on 20th October.

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, a press release explains: “A gospel infused Stones epic in the lineage of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and ‘Shine A Light’ — ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ came about in a spontaneous fashion. Jagger was at his home in London one sunny afternoon, the leaves were rustling as the wind blew through the trees around outside, and he started playing a chord pattern of C, F and B Flat on his piano.”

Check it out below.

LATEST NEWS
