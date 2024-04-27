The Smashing Pumpkins announce Kiki Wong as their new guitarist

The Smashing Pumpkins have finally chosen their new guitarist, concluding a massive search that began in January.

Kiki Wong, known for her work with LA’s Vigil Of War and formerly Nylon Pink, has joined Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, Jack Bates, and Katie Cole for their upcoming European tour.

The need for a new guitarist arose following the departure of Jeff Schroeder, who had been with the band since their reformation in 2007. After an open call for applications, the band received an overwhelming response with over 10,000 submissions. Billy Corgan shared his gratitude and excitement about the selection process, saying, “Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort. First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to see and hear over the past few months. I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered – and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family.”

Kiki Wong expressed her disbelief and excitement about her new role, remarking, “I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push thorugh the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share the stage with the legendary Smashing Pumpkins!”

Fans will get to see Wong in action alongside The Smashing Pumpkins during their summer UK and Ireland tour which includes stops in Birmingham, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, and Cardiff.