The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer are teaming up for a UK and Ireland tour.

The two bands will perform a number of shows together next summer, including a night at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets for the UK and Ireland 2024 tour go on sale on Friday 20th October at 10am.

The details are:

JUNE

07 Birmingham Utilita Arena

08 London The O2

10 Dublin 3Arena

12 Glasgow OVO Hydro

13 Manchester Co-op Live

14 Cardiff Castle