The Smile have announced a new album and tour for 2024

The Smile have announced a new album and tour.
The band will release ‘Wall Of Eyes’ on 26th January via XL Recordings, with the news arriving alongside a video for the title-track directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.
The new album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.
The Smile have also announced a headline European tour for next year:
MARCH
07 Dublin – 3Arena
13 Copenhagen – K.B. Hallen
15 Brussels – Forest National
16 Amsterdam – AFAS Live
18 Brighton – Brighton Centre
19 Manchester – 02 Apollo
20 Glasgow – SEC Armadillo
22 Birmingham O2 Academy
23 London – Alexandra Palace