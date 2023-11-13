The Smile have announced a new album and tour for 2024

They've also shared the title-track.
Phot Credit: Frank LeBon

The Smile have announced a new album and tour.

The band will release ‘Wall Of Eyes’ on 26th January via XL Recordings, with the news arriving alongside a video for the title-track directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The new album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The Smile have also announced a headline European tour for next year:

MARCH
07 Dublin – 3Arena
13 Copenhagen – K.B. Hallen
15 Brussels – Forest National
16 Amsterdam – AFAS Live
18 Brighton – Brighton Centre
19 Manchester – 02 Apollo
20 Glasgow – SEC Armadillo
22 Birmingham O2 Academy
23 London – Alexandra Palace

