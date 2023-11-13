The Smile have announced a new album and tour for 2024

The Smile have announced a new album and tour.

The band will release ‘Wall Of Eyes’ on 26th January via XL Recordings, with the news arriving alongside a video for the title-track directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The new album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The Smile have also announced a headline European tour for next year:

MARCH

07 Dublin – 3Arena

13 Copenhagen – K.B. Hallen

15 Brussels – Forest National

16 Amsterdam – AFAS Live

18 Brighton – Brighton Centre

19 Manchester – 02 Apollo

20 Glasgow – SEC Armadillo

22 Birmingham O2 Academy

23 London – Alexandra Palace