The Smile cancel European tour dates after Jonny Greenwood’s health scare

The Smile have announced the cancellation of their upcoming European tour dates in August due to guitarist Jonny Greenwood’s recent health scare.

The band, consisting of Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, shared the news via their official social. The statement provided details on Greenwood’s condition and the reasoning behind the tour cancellation.

“A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care. Mercifully, he is now out of danger and will soon return home,” the band stated. They continued, “We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery. To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is cancelled. Refunds for headline shows are available from your ticket provider. We all wish Jonny a speedy recovery.”

Some news from The Smile pic.twitter.com/ISwZIpjbAh — The Smile (@thesmiletheband) July 12, 2024

The cancelled tour was set to include performances across Europe, with shows planned in Sigulda, Warsaw, Winterthur, Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, Bordeaux and Valencia. Fans who have purchased tickets for these shows are advised to contact their ticket providers for refunds.