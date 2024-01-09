The Smile have released a cut from their upcoming album, new single ‘Friend Of A Friend’

They've also confirmed a series of cinema events.
The Smile have shared a new single, ‘Friend Of A Friend’, from their upcoming album.

The band will release ‘Wall Of Eyes’ on 26th January via XL Recordings. The new album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The video for ‘Friend Of A Friend’, by director Paul Thomas Anderson, will be premiered alongside a surround sound album playback at a series of one-off events hosted at independent cinemas from 18th-25th January. For more information, visit thesmiletheband.com/onfilmevents.

Check out the new single below.

