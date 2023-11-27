The Snuts have announced their third album, ‘Millennials’, with new single ‘Deep Diving’

The Snuts have announced their third album, ‘Millennials’.

The full-length will arrive on 23rd February via Happy Artist Records / The Orchard, preceded by early single ‘Deep Diving’ and accompanied by album launch shows at Glasgow Barrowlands on 27th and 28th February.

“’Deep Diving’ is a raw exploration of our mortality, the ticking clock of our lives and the consequences of being caught in the maze of one’s own mind,” lead singer Jack Cochrane explains.

“Leading into this new record, the original idea was: are there any songs we’ve forgotten to write?” He adds. “Are there any ideas and feelings we can dip back into from when we weren’t living in this music world? That’s where we, as millennials, came up with the concept. Tapping into the emotions that we maybe hadn’t processed into music. Those big boiling points in your life. The first time you’re falling in love. First time your heart is broken. Those pivotal moments. On the last record there was a bit more nuance. With this one, we wanted to see how it would feel if we went more direct on the songs and to connect as easily as possible. I don’t think we’re living in an age now where people want to spend time taking something apart. We want people to feel it the first time they hear it.”

Check out the new single below; the full tracklisting reads:

Gloria

Millionaires

Yoyo

NPC

Butterside Down

Novastar

Dreams

Wunderkid

Deep Diving

Circles