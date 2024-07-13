The Snuts have announced their biggest headline show yet at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Scottish indie rock band The Snuts have announced their largest headline show to date, set to take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 6th December.

The 14,300-capacity venue will serve as the final stop on the band’s upcoming UK tour, which follows the release of their 2024 album ‘Millennials’ and their recent performance at this year’s Glastonbury. The Glasgow show represents a significant milestone for the band, who formed in 2015.

To announce the concert, The Snuts released a video on social media featuring footage from their touring career. The band captioned it, “Time to meet the best fans in the world.”

Pre-sale tickets for the OVO Hydro show will be available from Tuesday, 16th July, with general sale commencing on Thursday, 18th July at 10am BST.

Time to meet the best fans in the world.



Friday 6th December 2024 pic.twitter.com/WPO5Y07YbE — The Snuts (@TheSnuts) July 13, 2024

The full UK tour, scheduled for late 2024, will see The Snuts perform across various cities including Belfast, Newcastle, Liverpool, and London before concluding in their home city of Glasgow.

The dates in full are:

NOVEMBER

19 Limelight, Belfast, UK

22 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

23 Olympia, Liverpool, UK

24 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

26 O2 Academy, Bournemouth, UK

27 Roundhouse, London, UK

29 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

30 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

DECEMBER

2 Rock City, Nottingham, UK

3 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

6 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK