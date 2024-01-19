The Snuts have released a new third album cut about celebrating what really matters – check out ‘Millionaires’

The Snuts have released a new single, ‘Millionaires’.

It’s a cut from their third album, ‘Millennials’. The full-length will arrive on 23rd February via Happy Artist Records / The Orchard, accompanied by album launch shows at Glasgow Barrowlands on 27th and 28th February.

“It feels like society has become obsessed with focussing on the path towards monetary and materialistic gain and success instead of focussing on the here and the now and the value of true love and friendship – it’s a cliche, but those are the things in life that are priceless,” lead singer Jack Cochrane says.

“‘Millionaires’is about the feeling of not wanting for anything, but surrounding yourself with the people in life that matter. We’ve seen so many toxic individuals creating ‘communities’ online which are teaching young people a negative rhetoric that money, possessions, status and misogyny are paramount for success. If love was money, we’d be millionaires.

Check out the new single below; the full tracklisting reads:

Gloria

Millionaires

Yoyo

NPC

Butterside Down

Novastar

Dreams

Wunderkid

Deep Diving

Circles