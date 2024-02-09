The Snuts have confirmed a new winter tour, including a night at London’s Roundhouse

The band's new album is out later this month.
Photo credit: Gaz Williamson

The Snuts have confirmed a new winter tour.

The dates are in support of their third album, ‘Millennials’. The full-length will arrive on 23rd February via Happy Artist Records / The Orchard, accompanied by album launch shows at Glasgow Barrowlands on 27th and 28th February.

The new dates read:

NOVEMBER
22 Newcastle, City Hall
24 Bristol, Academy
26 Bournemouth, Academy
27 London, Roundhouse
29 Birmingham, Academy
30 Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

DECEMBER
02 Nottingham, Rock City
03 Leeds, Academy

