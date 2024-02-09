The Snuts have confirmed a new winter tour, including a night at London’s Roundhouse

The Snuts have confirmed a new winter tour.

The dates are in support of their third album, ‘Millennials’. The full-length will arrive on 23rd February via Happy Artist Records / The Orchard, accompanied by album launch shows at Glasgow Barrowlands on 27th and 28th February.

The new dates read:

NOVEMBER

22 Newcastle, City Hall

24 Bristol, Academy

26 Bournemouth, Academy

27 London, Roundhouse

29 Birmingham, Academy

30 Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

DECEMBER

02 Nottingham, Rock City

03 Leeds, Academy