The Snuts have released a new video for their track ‘Circles‘, starring actor Tony Curran.

It’s a cut from their just-released third album, ‘Millennials’, and arrives to coincide with a couple of album launch shows at Glasgow Barrowlands on 27th and 28th February.

Tony says of the collaboration: “As a fellow Scot from similar roots it has been great to watch the band grow – not just in Scotland and the UK but also internationally. When Jack approached me about the role I was immediately drawn to the story which involves a local cabbie watching his life flash before him in the course of one night . I’d never done a music video before, but my father was a taxi driver in Glasgow so here I am doing a full circle – it’s powerful and intense.”

Frontman Jack Cochraine adds: “We first became fans of Tony’s when we saw him in Ridley Scott’s legendary film Gladiator and more recently his performance in Mayflies totally blew us away. To see a local lad from our neck of the woods on the big screen and doing so well is always inspiring. So when we heard Tony was a fan of ours and happened to be back home in Glasgow when we were shooting the video for Circles, we approached him and when he said he would be up for it, we immediately asked long-term collaborator Michael Sherrington to direct what we feel is an incredibly powerful and moving storyline.”

The Snuts also have a full tour coming up:

NOVEMBER

22 Newcastle, City Hall

24 Bristol, Academy

26 Bournemouth, Academy

27 London, Roundhouse

29 Birmingham, Academy

30 Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

DECEMBER

02 Nottingham, Rock City

03 Leeds, Academy